New undersea cable set to ‘enhance’ Pakistan’s internet speed

A new undersea internet cable is being installed, promising to significantly enhance internet speed and reliability in Pakistan by providing 24 terabytes of bandwidth. The 45,000-kilometer-long cable, developed by a French company, is a game-changer for the country’s digital landscape, according to Geo News.

Currently, Pakistan’s internet infrastructure relies on seven existing cables, delivering around 8 terabytes of bandwidth. The new system, connecting the African region to Pakistan, is expected to address persistent complaints of slow internet speeds while improving the performance of popular platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Future-Proofing Internet Connectivity

P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed stated on Geo News’ “Geo Pakistan” that while the new cable is not yet operational, it is projected to go live next year. He also mentioned that temporary internet issues in some areas have been largely resolved.

In addition to this undersea cable, four more major internet lines supporting 5G technology are in the pipeline. Syed explained, “These upcoming cables will double our capacity and permanently resolve connectivity challenges. With enhanced bandwidth, fibre connectivity for mobile towers, and integration with international internet networks, our infrastructure will be well-prepared for the next two to five years.”

Digital Rights and Internet Accessibility

Speaking at a convocation in Jamshoro, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed the importance of robust legislation to ensure equitable and uninterrupted internet access. He called fiber-optic infrastructure and affordable internet fundamental rights for current and future generations.

Criticizing internet censorship, Bilawal said, “Uninformed decisions by officials in Islamabad to block or slow down internet services disproportionately impact the youth. Digital rights must be recognized as a part of democratic rights.”

He also announced plans to introduce a Digital Rights Bill in Parliament. Inviting public input, he said, “Share your suggestions with me on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Together, we can draft a bill that secures affordable, unrestricted internet access for all.”

With these initiatives, Pakistan is poised to enter a new era of enhanced connectivity, improved digital infrastructure, and stronger digital rights advocacy.