Becoming Footnotes

Until a few months ago, we were worried about being conveniently left out of a new camaraderie brewing in our backyard. Thanks to a complex dance of opportunity, Kabul, despite its Taliban leadership, had managed to get the golden invitation into the ever-so-pertinent Belt and Road Initiative, which had more to do with the Pakistani administration sleeping at the wheel than the actual diplomatic victory for Afghanistan. Today, as the Afghan foreign ministry has taken the boats out and is having a soiree to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s willingness to make a bet on its potential, we find ourselves struggling with the same questions: what is it in our foreign policy that screams ineffectiveness to our allies? Plunging deeper and deeper into the abyss, the parallel becomes even more striking when reflecting on the brilliant diplomatic masterstrokes of the past.

It is high time we addressed the glaring reality: Pakistan’s diplomatic relevance to the unfolding drama in Afghanistan is spiralling into the abyss. Once a pivotal player in shaping the trajectory of its neighbourhood (Islamic Summit, brokering US-China ties), Pakistan now stands as a mere spectator, watching from the sidelines as others take the lead. This disheartening trend is not only alarming but also a stark reminder of our strategic failures over the last two decades.

Considering a long list of grievances, shouldn’t Pakistan have worried about the fallout of the Taliban navigating new ties on the security paradigm? Islamabad has consistently verged on accusations, labelling Kabul as the benefactor and safe haven for terrorist factions and therefore, should have extensively invested in efforts to foster an international alliance intended to hold the regime to its promises. First, China and now, Saudi Arabia, are we intentionally letting attempts at diplomacy fall flatter than a deflated balloon?

A tepid response signals a disconcerting reality: we are increasingly irrelevant to decisions shaping the future of our region. While neighbours actively engage, Pakistan wallows in its disinterest.

Our influence diminishes by the minute as more and more countries engage more meaningfully with Afghan stakeholders, leaving Pakistan marginalized in discussions it should be leading and its own concerns far more complicated. This is not just a diplomatic faux pas-it constitutes a strategic failure of epic proportions. *