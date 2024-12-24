Prioritising National Interest

Pakistan is facing challenges of terrorism, economic meltdown and political polarization affecting governance, social cohesion, and the whole political landscape.

Overall, political polarization poses challenges to democratic processes and can hamper effective governance, making it indispensable for political leaders to seek dialogue and compromise to bridge the divides as this issue has started affecting the country’s foreign issues. Taking a leaf from a famous phrase regarding international relations, “National interests transcend party lines.” – This phrase highlights that foreign policy decisions should prioritize national interests over partisan politics. Mutual ties and cooperation between countries can only flourish if national interest matters dominate political affiliation.

Pakistan as a sovereign country has a clear policy of maintaining cordial relations with all countries based on mutual respect. The importance of upholding strong and positive relationships between countries without letting political disparities or agendas interfere is key to success. It underscores the idea that diplomacy and cooperation can succeed when both nations prioritize their shared interests and mutual respect over political manoeuvring.

Unnecessary hype is being created to politicize the Pak-US relationship.

Unfortunately, petty political issues remain dominant over national interest. The latest development in this regard is the unnecessary debate over US President-elect Donald Trump nominee Richard Grenell. Unnecessary hype is being created to politicize the Pak-US relationship. Bilateral ties of both countries have a long history shaped by geopolitical interests, military alliances, and economic ties. Historically, the US and Pakistan have had a strategic partnership, particularly during the Cold War and the WoT. The events of 9/11 marked a significant turning point. Pakistan became a key ally in the U.S. War on Terror.

In times of heightened internal differences anti-state elements take advantage to further their agenda by polluting the minds of people and sowing seeds of hatred. It’s high time political parties refrain from further polluting the already tense environment. It’s time to calm down the charged political environment and form unity against challenges. The rivalry can manifest in aggressive rhetoric, protests, and even violence, as supporters of different parties clash over their beliefs. The path of long marches and protests will lead nowhere whereas political stability is the ultimate solution for all ills and putting the country’s economy back on track.

According to Beltway Grid Policy Center research, “The protests caused economic losses estimated at Rs. 190 billion, translating into over Rs. 3 trillion in cumulative damages. Critical sectors, including retail, hospitality, and logistics, suffered revenue declines exceeding 50% in protest-affected regions”.

It’s time for PTI to review its political strategy as confrontational politics created numerous problems for the party. In the prevailing environment, heavy responsibility also lies on the media for playing its role in constructive journalism as biased reporting can aggravate divisions and influence public opinion.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.