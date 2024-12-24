Bilawal urges fight for digital rights and climate crisis

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has once again emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change on a “war footing” basis to secure the future of Pakistan’s next generations. Highlighting the need for new legislation to ensure equitable and unrestricted internet access for sustainable development, he vowed to introduce the Bill of Digital Rights. He also stressed aligning the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with modern requirements by prioritizing youth perspectives in its formulation.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a convocation at University of Sindh in Jamshoro, pointed out that over 65% of the country’s population comprises young people. Addressing the students at the convocation, he said, “You are the future of this country, and the future of this country lies in your hands.” Speaking on the challenges faced by the youth, he remarked that development budgets and key decisions are made by individuals aged 60 or above who rarely think about the future of the youth.

Discussing the importance of the internet in today’s era, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that fiber-optic cables and robust internet infrastructure are the future for both current and upcoming generations. He asserted that affordable and uninterrupted internet access is a fundamental right in the modern world. Criticizing censorship, he noted, “Even today, there is fear that the public might raise their voices through the internet.” He further pointed out that senior officials in Islamabad do not fully understand the internet because they don’t use it themselves, and decisions to block or slow down internet services disproportionately affect the youth. “We must fight for our digital rights as part of our democratic rights, and we will continue this struggle,” he affirmed.

Chairman Bilawal highlighted that students have always played a central role in historic struggles for public rights, including under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “This is why student unions remain banned to this day, as they fear the power of students,” he added.

Urging the youth to support the enactment of a Digital Rights Bill, he vowed to visit educational institutions across the country to garner student support for this legislation. “I will present a Digital Bill written by us, for us, in the National Assembly as your representative. Share your suggestions with me on Instagram, Facebook, and X,” he urged.

The Chairman also spoke at length about climate change, declaring it the biggest issue facing both the world and Pakistan’s future generations. He warned that melting glaciers in the Himalayas, which have provided water through the Indus River for centuries, could lead to devastating floods for future generations. “Pakistan is unprepared for the threats posed by climate change,” he stated, calling on students to prepare for a united response from Gilgit-Baltistan to the end of the Indus River.

Chairman Bilawal stressed the need for green infrastructure in Pakistan. “Before planning six to seven new canals, attention must be paid to climate-resilient infrastructure. Railways, airports, motorways, and highways already exist, but today we need green infrastructure,” he remarked. He questioned why the country continues to rely on expensive electricity rather than focusing on alternative, eco-friendly energy sources like wind, solar, and hydropower.

He criticized the government’s failure to provide electricity despite claims of surplus supply. “They say load-shedding has ended, but if they visit Sindh, we can show them that load-shedding continues. How can this be justified when surplus electricity is supposedly available?” he questioned.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that while the Constitution guarantees a clean environment as a fundamental right, little has been done to achieve this goal. He expressed hope that when today’s youth step into decision-making roles, this situation will change. “We can tackle climate change and build a cleaner, greener Pakistan together,” he concluded.

The Chairman congratulated students receiving their degrees and extended his best wishes for their future. He emphasized that education is the greatest gift parents can give, describing it as an asset that cannot be taken away. “Property, money, and other resources are nothing compared to knowledge,” he remarked.

During the ceremony, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed medals and certificates among the students. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.