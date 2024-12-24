PTI tables initial demands during 1st round of govt talks

The long-awaited negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) commenced in Islamabad on Monday.

The talks, aimed at addressing the country’s ongoing political challenges, took place at the Parliament House.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar.

On the PTI side, the delegation included former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

However, key PTI members Omar Ayub, Ali Amin, and Salman Akram Raja skipped the session due to prior commitments, including court appearances and international trips.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at Parliament House, Irfan Siddiqui expressed optimism, saying, “We are participating with good intentions and a focus on Pakistan’s development and prosperity. By setting aside the past, we hope for positive outcomes from these talks.”

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, highlighted the importance of senior members’ involvement as a testament to the seriousness of the ongoing negotiations.

“I am grateful to all members for forming the committee. The presence of senior figures underscores the gravity of these discussions. I hope the dialogue will focus on Pakistan’s betterment. Every issue finds its solution through negotiations,” Sadiq stated.

During negotiations with the government, PTI has presented initial demands, including the release of all detainees, including Imran Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and the D-Chowk firing incident on November 26.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, Asad Qaiser said PTI conveyed its stance clearly. “We have demanded the release of all prisoners, including Imran Khan, and called for the formation of a judicial commission. We will present a complete charter of demands on 2 January,” he said.

He added that the party had also requested contact with Imran Khan, a demand the government accepted. “We discussed the release of workers detained in prisons. Today’s discussion was preliminary; formal negotiations will commence on 2 January,” Asad Qaiser stated.

SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza clarified that PTI is not seeking any unconstitutional relief but rather a fact-finding mission. “We want investigations into the events of May 9 and November 26. We are advocating for the release of political prisoners,” he said.

He added that the release of political detainees is incomplete without Imran Khan. “The government has all the authority to fulfil our demands. We have also called for the formation of a judicial commission,” Hamid Raza emphasised.

When asked by a journalist whether all PTI’s demands would be accepted, Hamid Raza replied, “This is just the beginning; how can I comment on the conclusion?”

It should be noted here that Imran had put forward his two demands: release of under-trial political prisoners and a judicial investigation into the May 9 incidents and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters, otherwise a civil disobedience movement would be launched.

However, the government side had been dragging its feet on the issue of the talks with the opposition, saying that the negotiations could not take place with pre-conditions and under the shadow of any threat.