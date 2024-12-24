Kurram declared ‘disaster-hit’ as KP govt okays relief emergency

As the situation in Kurram continues to remain dire amid an acute shortage of necessary items and prevailing road closures, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Monday approved a relief emergency in now declared the “disaster-hit” district following months-long tribal clashes.

“The provincial government has directed authorities concerned to expedite relief operations in the [violence-marred district],” says KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif in a statement after the cabinet’s meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He added that authorities were ensuring the provision of medicines and food items during the relief emergency. “The relief operation includes provision of medicines, food, and transportation via airborne service.”

The prolonged roadblock has led to severe shortages of essential supplies in Parachinar, including food items, medicines, fuel, firewood, and LPG, while daily life and economic activities remain heavily impacted as a result.

Tribal clashes have killed more than 200 people since July, with various truces announced since the latest round of fighting began, as elders from the two sides negotiate a lasting agreement.

In the meantime, the government has shut down key roads in and out of the district in an attempt to quell the violence, after a security convoy escorting residents was attacked in November, leaving more than 40 dead.

Regarding the road closure, the attendees were briefed that the artery would be re-opened after an agreement between both tribes. Moreover, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cell would be established against social media accounts spreading sectarian hatred.

The KP cabinet also decided to establish a desk in the Home Department for issuing licenses for weapons. It was also decided to demolish the bunkers established in the area by February 1, they were briefed.

Speaking during the meeting, KP CM Gandapur said that the people of Kurram want peace, adding that the issue is not terrorism-related but a conflict between two groups.

He also castigated “some elements” for worsening the situation by spreading sectarian hatred, saying that they were creating false narratives to give a “different colour to the Kurram issue”.

The chief minister also said that illegal heavy weapons abound in the violence-hit district. “There is no justification for possessing so many weapons and forming bunkers,” he said, adding that no government’s policy allows armed groups to possess illegal heavy weapons.

“The KP government is seeking a peaceful solution to the issue through talks and jirgas,” he said, clarifying that no decision has been made to conduct operations in Tirah Valley and Jani Khel.