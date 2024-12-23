Cross back as England name Women’s Ashes squad

England seamer Kate Cross has recovered from an injury to be named in the squad for the Women’s Ashes starting in Australia next month.

The 33-year-old had a back spasm in the third one-day international against South Africa earlier this month and missed the one-off Test against the Proteas.

Cross has been included in the ODI and Test squads for the series. Heather Knight will captain the side across all formats during the series that features three ODIs, three T20s and a four-day Test match.

All-rounder Danielle Gibson, who missed the tour of South Africa with a knee injury, is also included in the squad. All-rounder Freya Kemp, spinner Linsey Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath are part of an Ashes squad for the first time while Ryana MacDonald-Gay maintains her place in the red-ball squad after taking two wickets on her debut this month.

“We have named balanced squads for this Ashes with a good mix of youth and experience. Ashes series are always special,” said England head coach Jon Lewis. “We want to go there, play our way and are all excited about the challenges ahead.” Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who both scored Test centuries against South Africa, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge will play in all three formats.

England begin their tour with a 50-over warm-up match against Governor General’s XI on 9 January before ODIs in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

The T20 series, beginning on 20 January, will be played in Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide followed by the Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on 30 January.

The 2023 Ashes ended in a draw as England won both the white-ball series after losing the Test.