Siddharth Anand to direct ‘King

Not Sujoy Ghosh, but Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand, of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ fame, is on board to direct Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, co-starring his daughter Suhana.

King’, which was officially announced by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in August, under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh, with creative production from Siddharth Anand, has undergone a major creative change, as reported by Indian media.

Quoting a source close to the production, an Indian publication reported that Anand is all set to collaborate with Khan once again, after the massive success of ‘Pathaan’, to helm the direction of ‘King’, while Ghosh co-wrote its story with the former.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combinations for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King,” the insider revealed. “The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last six months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute.”

“King is all set to go on floors in March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026.” divulged the source further. “The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer.”

Reportedly, Khan will play a don in ‘King’, while his daughter Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan have pivotal roles in the action-packed thriller.