Sindh, Punjab team up to bolster social security initiatives

The Sindh and Punjab governments joined hands to further enhance collaboration for strengthening social security measures aimed at improving the quality of life of the citizens.

The agreement in this regard was expressed, in a meeting between Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Social Security, Sarfaraz Rajar and Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo, said a statement issued on Monday.

The SACM Sarfaraz Rajar said, “We are going to collaborate for improving social protection measures in both the provinces with establishment of an inter-provincial social protection forum on social protection.” The SACM on Social Security reiterated the commitment to ensure the welfare of the disadvantaged sections and said that the joint efforts are aimed at improving social protection services and exchanging best practices and skills.

The Vice Chairperson PSPA said that the partnership aims to provide social security to the underprivileged segments of society. He said that the establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Security Forum was the beginning of joint initiatives for the backward classes, she acclaimed and hoped that participation of all provinces in the forum would expand social protection services.

Sarfaraz Rajar informed that the Sindh government’s “Mamata program” is benefiting 1.3 million mothers and children across 15 districts of the province while another comprehensive measure, “Benazir Agriculture Worker Program”, is being introduced by the Social Security Department to provide social security to women associated with the agriculture sector while work is also being done on the “Bhook Mitao Program”, an initiative to combat malnutrition.

Jahan Ara Wattoo appreciated Sindh’s social security initiatives and said that several social protection projects are underway in Punjab for public welfare and governments of both the provinces should work together to formulate a joint action plan for social security.

The PSPA Vice Chair offered to provide completely free treatment to acid attack survivors of Sindh in seven burn units of Punjab under the “Nai Zindagi” Program. She said that the secret of the success of social protection lies in provision of all inclusive services to human and the Authority is at the forefront in serving the disadvantaged classes without any discrimination.