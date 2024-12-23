Minister urges attractive returns to promote trade, job opportunities

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said for sustainable development and economic improvement in the country, investors should get attractive returns which will increase employment and have a positive impact on every sector.

He expressed these views while talking to CEO of Multinational Company CCI Kareem Yahi who called on him. They discussed important issues related to investment including business promotion in Pakistan, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are immense opportunities for starting business in Pakistan with a population of 240 million which can be beneficial for domestic and foreign investors.

He said foreign investors are being provided with maximum business facilities in Pakistan and it is necessary that those doing business and investing in Pakistan feel a practical and favorable atmosphere with attractive facilities.

The minister said government’s positive steps have significantly reduced the inflation rate which is a very welcome development and this will not only increase business in the future but also improve the annual growth rate.

He said that business companies from Turkey are close to our hearts and we always ensure special cooperation for them.

He appreciated Mr. Kareem Yahi’s affiliation to Turkey and assured him of his all possible cooperation.

Kareem Yahi expressed his deep interest in investing more in Pakistan on which Aleem Khan assured him of constant communication and said that he would get full support for investing and enhancing business in Pakistan.

CEO CCI appreciated the business-friendly initiatives and facilities in glowing terms and assured that his company will definitely avail such opportunities.