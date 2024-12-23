Government announces public holidays for 2025

The Cabinet Division has officially released a notification outlining the public holidays for 2025, including national, Islamic, and minority-specific observances.In an official announcement, the Pakistani government confirmed the dates for the upcoming year’s public holidays. The Cabinet Division’s notification includes holidays for both national and Islamic festivals, as well as those for minority communities.Among the key holidays for 2025 are 5th February (Kashmir Day), 23rd March (Pakistan Day), Eid al-Fitr, Easter (for minorities), 1st May (Labour Day), Eid al-Adha, Ashura (10th Muharram), Independence Day, Mawlid al-Nabi (Eid Milad-un-Nabi), Quaid-e-Azam Day, and Christmas Day.The holidays related to Islamic festivals, such as Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Ashura are based on the Islamic lunar calendar, with dates varying each year. Additionally, certain holidays, including those observed by banks, are exclusive to financial institutions and not observed by the general public.This announcement ensures clarity regarding the public holiday schedule for 2025, which will apply to all government institutions and key sectors.However, governmnet also declared holidays for minorities such as Holi, Baisakhi, Good Friday, Diwali and birthday of Guru Nanak Devji.