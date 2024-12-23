The Haqeeqi Azaadi Paradox (Part I)

In a small village, there was a wise elder who told the villagers during times of drought that they must focus on preserving their water resources. One day, a group of villagers decided to hold a grand meeting to argue over who should be in charge of the water supply. They bickered for hours while distracting themselves from the real problem: the drought. In the end, the water ran dry and the village heavily suffered. The wise elder articulated, “When the village’s survival is at stake, the people must work together, not fight for control over the resources.”

This parable serves as a stark reminder of what happens when internal struggles and rifts overshadow the greater challenges that demand collective action.

Much like the villagers, Pakistan’s political landscape today is consumed by infighting and partisan bickering, while the nation’s survival-her economic stability, security, and international reputation-hangs in the balance. The political scene in Pakistan has become a battleground between the government and opposition, where the country’s well-being often takes a backseat. In recent times, the opposition’s persistent protests, coupled with the government’s inability to curb these disruptions have turned into a dangerous game of political brinkmanship.

The result? Harm to Pakistan’s broader state interests including her international standing and domestic stability. The recent protests led by the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have had severe consequences for Pakistan’s economy and governance.

Dr. Alexandra Caldwell’s report, ‘Democracy Under Siege: Economic Fallout and Diplomatic Implications of Protests in Pakistan,’ outlines the economic damages, governance disruptions, and broader implications of these protests. According to the study, the protests caused daily economic losses amounting to Rs. 190 billion, leading to a cumulative loss exceeding Rs. 3 trillion.

Critical sectors such as retail, hospitality, and logistics experienced declines of over 50% in revenue in the areas most affected by the protests. This economic toll highlights the cost of political instability as the protests diverted attention from urgent economic recovery efforts. The former ruling party has mastered the art of protest politics by relying heavily on long marches, street demonstrations and increasingly sensational statements to challenge the government. Their actions, while framed as part of a campaign for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” (real freedom) or “political justice,” are often disconnected from the broader realities of governance.

For instance, when former United States’ Ambassador Richard Grenell’s nomination for a diplomatic advisory role in the Trump administration was announced, PTI’s leaders jumped at the chance to score political points. He previously has demanded the release of founding chairman of the party, Imran Khan.

Recently, Grenell had again tweeted in favor of former Prime Minister and the PTI’s social media warriors took it as a sign of enormous achievement for their cause. However, this puerile focus on a foreign diplomat’s personal tweet reveals a deeper flaw in Pakistan’s political maturity. Political parties, especially those with significant influence like PTI, should be more aware of how their actions affect the state’s international image.

The external affairs of a nation require cautious handling, especially during politically sensitive times. PTI’s constant attempts to involve foreign actors in domestic issues-notably in seeking support for their leadership-undermine Pakistan’s foreign relations and sovereignty. Political leaders, rather than engaging in diplomatic discussions, have shifted focus to a populist agenda that pits national interest against short-term political rather personal gains. As we reflect on the current political scenario in Pakistan, some critical questions rise about the true and real designs of the former ruling party.

Why does the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seem to prioritize the support of foreign players, despite previously accusing them of meddling in domestic affairs? Why the PTI’s senior leadership is so much immersed by it? What does this immaturity reveal about their approach to national sovereignty? Does this not create a paradox where the quest for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” undermines the very stability and welfare of the people they claim to represent?

(To Be Continued)

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com