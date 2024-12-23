Naqvi meets Shehbaz: discusses security situation

Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday to discuss crucial national issues. The interior minister gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on overall law and order situation in the country. The discussion encompassed ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across Pakistan. The leaders also exchanged views on the current political scenario, deliberating on its potential impact on national stability and governance. PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the measures taken to ensure law and order, commending the interior ministry’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.