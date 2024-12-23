Rameen, Sidra Amin help Stars clinch National Women’s One-Day Tournament title

Captains’ innings by Sidra Amin (77, 84b, 11x4s, 1×6) and an all-round performance from Rameen Shamim (37 not out, two wickets) led Stars to a five-wicket win over Conquerors at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday to lift the trophy of National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024 and also grab the prize money of 1.5 million rupees.

Fatima Sana-led Conquerors had to settle with a runners-up trophy and prize money of one million rupees.

Opting to bat first, Conquerors managed to score 178 for nine in 45 overs – the match which was also live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. Conquerors’ Hafsa Khalid top-scored with a 78-ball 47, hitting nine boundaries. Dua Majid was other notable contributor with the bat, scoring 40 off 66 balls, hitting three fours.

For Stars, pacer Waheeda Akhtar bagged three wickets for 33, while spinners Rameen Shamim (9-0-38-2), Tuba Hassan (9-0-42-2) and Neelam Mushtaq (9-0-26-1) shared five wickets between them.

In turn, Stars achieved the target in 43.2 overs losing five wickets in the process. Skipper Sidra and Rameen knitted a 103-run partnership for the fifth wicket, while Tuba Hassan’s (12 not out, four balls, 3x4s) three boundaries in the 43rd over made sure Stars get a comfortable win.

Sidra, for her match winning innings was declared the player of the match, while Invincibles’ Omaima Sohail was declared the best player of the tournament for scoring 253 runs and taking 13 wickets. In other individual awards, Invincibles’

Muneeba Ali was declared the best wicket-keeper of the tournament with 12 dismissals behind stumps. Challengers Aliya Riaz for 382 runs in eight outings was named best batter of the tournament, while Stars’ Rameen was named best bowler of the tournament after grabbing 20 wickets from nine matches.

Scores in brief:

Stars beat Conquerors by five wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Conquerors 178-9, 45 overs (Hafsa Khalid 47, Dua Majid 40, Saira Jabeen 32, Najiha Alvi 23, Fatima Sana 20; Waheeda Akhtar 3-33, Rameen Shamim 2-38, Tuba Hassan 2-42)

Stars 179-5, 43.2 overs (Sidra Amin 77, Rameen Shamim 37 not out, Sadaf Shamas 22; Nashra Sundhu 2-26)

Player of the match – Sidra Amin (Stars)

Best Wicket-keeper of the Tournament – Muneeba Ali (Invincibles) (12 dismissals)

Best Batter of the Tournament – Aliya Riaz (Challengers) (382 runs, eight matches)

Best Bowler of the tournament – Rameen Shamim (Stars) (20 wickets, nine matches)

Player of the Tournament – Omaima Sohail (Invincibles) (253 runs, 13 wickets, eight matches).