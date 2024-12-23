Punjab sends more aid to Parachinar

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday fulfilled her promise to provide medicines to the people of Parachinar.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the second consignment of 41 essential items including medicines and essential goods was sent to Parachinar. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered necessary steps to provide five more trucks. Maryam Nawaz had directed to send medicines and other essential goods in a cabinet meeting on December 19 after the people of Parachinar contacted her. Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer supervised the process of transferring medicines to Parachinar.

According to the authorities, more medicines are being sent to Parachinar. The essential medicines include 24 items including insulin, dog bite vaccine, other life-saving medicines and essential goods. So far, 12 large consignments of essential medicines have reached Parachinar, while arrangements for the delivery of more medicines have been completed.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an elderly patient from Parachinar was shifted to Islamabad through the Punjab Air Ambulance Service for immediate operation. Zeeshan Haider, the son of the 60-year-old patient from Kurram district, thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and appreciated the Air Ambulance Service.

Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Kurram are in trouble, this is not politics, it is time for service. She said, “I pray that the situation returns to normal soon and life returns to its normal routine. People of Parachinar are ours, we cannot leave them alone in trouble and hardship and a mobile health unit will also be sent to Kurram according to the needs of the people.”

She said that if necessary, more patients will be shifted from Parachinar to Rawalpindi through the Air Ambulance Service, adding Quaid Nawaz Sharif has specially instructed her to help the people of Parachinar and all possible help will be provided to the brothers and sisters of Parachinar.

The Punjab CM said that the purpose of starting the air ambulance service was to provide timely and quick assistance and helping people in distress is her motto.