CM KP launches helicopter service in Kurram amid tension

A helicopter service has been launched in Kurram on the orders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to tackle the rising tensions in the region. According to media reports, an MI-17 helicopter conducted two flights from Peshawar to Kurram, transferring 53 individuals, including 14 patients, from Parachinar to Peshawar. On Sunday, the first flight transported 16 individuals, including jirga members and government staff, to Parachinar. The second flight moved 27 people from Parachinar to Thall, while the third flight is set to transport stranded individuals from Thall to Parachinar. A total of five flights are planned today, aiming to relocate over 100 people. The KP chief minister also directed the supply of medicines via helicopter to meet urgent medical needs in the area. Yesterday, 1,850 kilograms of medicines, worth Rs12 million, were delivered to Parachinar. Over seven helicopter flights, medicines valued at over Rs60 million have been transported to Kurram. CM Gandapur expressed his commitment to addressing the hardships faced by the people of Kurram, emphasising that all available resources are being utilised to alleviate their challenges and establish lasting peace in the region.