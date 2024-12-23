At least nine dead in Brazil plane crash: authorities

At least nine people died when a small plane crashed on Sunday morning in Gramado, in southern Brazil, authorities said, slamming into a commercial area of the tourist city.

The aircraft crashed into the chimney of a building, struck the second floor of a house and then “fell on a furniture store,” the Rio Grande do Sul state security secretariat said in a statement. An inn was also damaged, it added. “There are nine deaths confirmed by the civil defense, and there are no survivors of the plane,” Cleber dos Santos Lima, director of the Interior Police Department of the state civil police, told AFP.