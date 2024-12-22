Malaysian delegation’s visit to boost bilateral agro, food trade

A visiting nine-members high-level agro and food delegation of Malaysia to Pakistan will enhance bilateral trade in agricultural and food products between the two Muslim countries.

Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), regional Standing Committee on Food, Shahid Imran, expressed these views while talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Zia-ur- Rehman here Sunday.

The Convener mentioned that the Malaysian delegation led by Dato Syed Abu Hassan, visiting Pakistan under the directive of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral trade. The delegation held result-oriented meetings with Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority Pakistan ( TDAP) and Secretary Shehryar Taj, who assured them of their full support in facilitating business-to-business (B2B) engagements with leading Pakistani exporters. The Secretary briefed the delegates that Pakistan has a robust capacity to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for high-quality agro and food products including snacks.

The delegation expressed interest in expanding imports to address their domestic needs. He said the meeting underscored the importance of leveraging the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) to reduce tariffs and improve market access for Pakistani products.