PCB’s strike force to select 50 talented batters

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken another important decision to improve the national T20 squad, under which a strike force will be formed.

The strike force aims to add new talent/blood to the team, PCB sources told APP Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that the strike force aims to select 50 talented batters from across the country.

According to sources, 50 young power hitters will be included in the strike force, who would be selected on merit from across the country. This selection will be supervised by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who will head the project. The batters selected will be given special training in power hitting so that they can develop more power and effectiveness in their game.