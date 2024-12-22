Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game two weeks after Eras Tour ends

Taylor Swift remains in her NFL cheerleading era after closing a major chapter of her life. The 35-year-old was spotted arriving at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s latest Kansas City Chiefs game, the first one since her record-breaking Eras Tour came to an end almost two weeks prior. Taylor arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. wearing a red furry coat, black skirt and matching knee-high boots and bucket hat.

The Grammy winner has often cheered on Travis at NFL games since they began dating in summer 2023 while she was on the road for the Eras Tour, which set a world record to become the highest-grossing music tour by generating more than $1 billion in revenue. Taylor missed her boyfriend’s previous two games Dec. 8-when she played her final show in Vancouver, Canada-and Dec. 15.

More than a week before the Chiefs latest game, which sees them facing off against the Houston Texans, Swift was spotted in Kansas City. On Dec. 12, The “Cruel Summer” singer made a surprise visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where she met several patients. She later celebrated her 35th birthday at a star-studded, Eras-tour-themed party thrown by Travis. The athlete, who had attended more than a dozen Eras Tour concerts, had praised his girlfriend over her career milestone.

“Shoutout to Tay,” the Chiefs star tight end said on the Dec. 11 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “The unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end.” Ultimately, the Eras Tour included 149 concerts, held in 51 cities around the world. “A f–k ton is kind of how I sum it up,” Travis told Jason when asked how many shows Taylor performed. “It’s insane. Absolutely insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, like cumulatively. It’s pretty crazy.” He also gave a shoutout to her dancers and crew. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man,” the NFL star said. “It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people.”

He added, “And mostly because of Taylor.”