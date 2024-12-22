Nicole Richie details rift in friendship with Paris Hilton

Nicole Richie is getting candid about her fallout from Paris Hilton. The Good News alum, who recently reteamed with her longtime friend for Peacock’s The Simple Lifereunion series Paris & Nicole: The Encore, reflected on the period of time in their 20s when they fell out.

“I think anytime you are separated from your loved ones, it’s not the best moments,” Nicole told People in an interview published Dec. 20. “But Paris and I have more of a sisterhood than I would say, a standard friendship.”

She continued, “We’ve been in each other’s lives for as long as I can remember since we were 2. So this is just, it’s life and it’s just been so exciting to be able to shoot this show again. It was great.” Ultimately, their short-lived rift-which was spotlighted on season four of The Simple Life, which aired in 2006-is just a blip on the radar of their decades-long friendship, during which they’ve been side-by-side for every era of one another’s life. “I just feel so lucky just to have a lifelong friendship like we have – a friendship that’s longer than most marriages,” she shared. “We’ve just been through everything together in life since we were little babies. I’m just so proud of how much we’ve grown and just all the experiences that we’ve been through in life. It made us these really incredibly strong, resilient and amazing women, and I’m really proud of us.”

The duo had previously shed light on what led to their fallout, which coincided with both of their careers skyrocketing as young adults.

“Back then, the media was just so toxic and they loved starting feuds between people because, obviously, that sold tabloids,” Paris, 43, explained to Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy earlier this month. “So it was mostly the media just spinning things and creating drama that didn’t exist, which was normal in the 2000s. They did it with everyone.”

Nicole, 43, added that the explanation of their friendship break probably wouldn’t be “good enough” for most people because “nothing really happened” between them.

Ultimately, the costars “didn’t know how to communicate with each other” at the time, which meant that “if [they] were hearing something [in the tabloids], [they] would assume [it was true].” The former Candidly Nicole star concluded, “We didn’t have the communication skills we have right now to have check-ins, which is so important.”