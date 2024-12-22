Greece boat tragedy: Key suspect arrested from Gujranwala

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested human smuggler Aslam Ashraf, a key suspect in the Greek boat tragedy, from Wazirabad. According to officials, the accused is a resident of Saroke Cheema and was involved in sending individuals abroad illegally.

The suspect allegedly charged Rs2.5 million per person and facilitated their illegal migration to Europe through dangerous “donkey” routes. FIA officials revealed that two individuals sent by the smuggler are missing following the tragic boat incident in Greece.

During the operation, the FIA collected crucial evidence, including complaints from the victims and records linking the accused to the crime. Further investigations into human smuggling networks are ongoing.