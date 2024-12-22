Dense fog, chill grip Lahore; air pollution remains high

Dense fog has intensified the cold wave in Lahore, with the city’s minimum temperature recorded at 8°C and a maximum of 19°C expected, according to the Meteorological Department.

Air pollution remained a persistent issue, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 303. The Meteorological Department forecasted dry cold weather for the coming week, with rain expected tomorrow (Monday). However, the ongoing dry spell has led to a rise in seasonal illnesses, prompting authorities to issue public health advisories.

Meanwhile, heavy fog across various parts of the country has caused disruptions in transportation.

Multiple sections of motorways have been closed, including M4 from Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem and M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Ghotki, according to the Motorway Police. Drivers face reduced visibility on national highways, with authorities urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights when driving in affected areas.