A passing-out parade of 60 students was held in Khairpur Cadet College on Sunday. Former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah Jilani was the chief guest of the ceremony, while Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, College Principal retired Col Amir Hayat, deputy commissioner Khairpur, and parents of students were also present on the occasion.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah inspected the guard of honour and congratulated the parents of the students for passing out their children.