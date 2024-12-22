Khan’s release will not be part of agenda in ongoing talks: Aqeel

Prime Minister Advisor on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik has emphasized that Imran Khan’s release will not be part of the agenda in ongoing talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Malik stated that it would be impossible for someone to first call for civil disobedience and then expect relief following the events of May 9. He affirmed that the judicial system will follow its own course, and there will be no relaxation under the guise of negotiations.

“The cases of May 9 will reach their logical conclusion,” he said, stressing that any misunderstanding about a potential deal or amnesty was misplaced. Malik further highlighted that negotiations can only proceed once the terms of reference (TOR) are clearly defined.

Meanwhile, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman of the National Parliamentary Task Force for Development Goals, expressed openness to talks with any political party, including PTI, on pressing national issues.

Kayani stated that the government is always ready to engage in discussions aimed at eliminating terrorism and achieving economic stability.