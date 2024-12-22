ANF busts cocaine smuggling network from Bahria Town Lahore

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 5 kilograms of heroin and cocaine during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Bahria Town and Bahria Homes, Lahore, and arrested two suspects.

ANF sources revealed receiving credible information about smugglers operating in Bahria Town, allegedly bringing cocaine from South America. Acting on this intelligence, a secret ANF team monitored the suspects’ activities, leading to the uncovering of their entire network. The ANF intercepted a vehicle during the operation, recovering a significant quantity of cocaine and arresting one suspect. Following information provided by the detainee, a subsequent raid was conducted in Bahria Homes, where more smuggled cocaine was recovered, thwarting their plans to supply the drugs in Lahore.

The ANF also impounded the suspects’ luxury vehicles used in the smuggling activities. Officials confirmed the operation dismantled the entire network of narcotics smugglers in Lahore.