FIA arrests three women ‘beggars’ upon return from Saudi Arabia

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing arrested three women passengers for ‘begging’ in Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah pilgrims.

According to FIA spokesperson, the women, who hailed from Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan districts, were arrested upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The arrest took place at Sialkot International airport.

The women have been engaged in begging activities in Saudi Arabia for several months, the FIA spokesperson further said.

Earlier, in October, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested eight individuals involved in traveling with fake documents and begging abroad during two separate operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The passengers, identified as Noori Anwar, Asia Bibi, Samina Bibi, Sakina Bibi, and Muhammad Akram, were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on Pakistani passports via flights QR-611 and XY-638 for begging.

During immigration clearance, authorities found the passengers’ documents suspicious and upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused were planning to beg in Saudi Arabia. They were unable to provide valid hotel bookings or justify their travel expenses.