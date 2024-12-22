Military court sentences 25 civilians for May 9 riots

Military courts have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots in May 2023, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Field General Court Martial has sentenced 25 individuals in the first phase, following a thorough review of evidence and the completion of proper legal procedures.

“The convicted individuals were involved in attacks on key military sites, including Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali,” it said.

14 individuals received 10-year sentences of rigorous imprisonment, while the others were given shorter terms, the statement read.

The ISPR statement also highlighted the importance of addressing such actions, calling them an “unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose [a] perverted will through violence and coercion.”

The military’s media wing further detailed the events of May 9, describing them as a “dark chapter” in Pakistan’s history, marked by politically provoked violence and arson at several locations.

“Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies,” the statement read, adding that “politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the armed forces, including the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada.”

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” the ISPR noted.

The military’s media wing also condemned the actions as a direct assault on the country’s national security and stability.

Following the events of that “Black Day,” the military conducted detailed investigations, gathering irrefutable evidence to prosecute those involved. “Sequel to the events of this ‘Black Day,’ through meticulous investigations, irrefutable evidence was collected to legally prosecute the accused involved in the tragedy,” the statement noted.

Some of the cases were referred to the Field General Court Martial for trials, which proceeded according to legal procedures. The convicted individuals included those involved in the attack on Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and various other military sites.

In describing the significance of the verdicts, the ISPR referred to the sentences as an “important milestone” in delivering justice to the nation. “It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in their own hands ever in the future,” the statement concluded. The details of the 25 convicted individuals are as follows:

Jan Muhammad Khan S/O Toor Khan- involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Muhammad Imran Mehboob S/O Mehboob Ahmed – involved in Jinnah House incident ((10 years), Raja Muhammad Ehsan S/O Raja Muhammad Maqsood – involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years), Rehmat Ullah S/O Manjoor Khan – involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years), Ali Iftikhar S/O Iftikhar Ahmed – involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Zia ur Rehman S/O Azam Khursheed – involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Adnan Ahmed S/O Sher Muhammad – involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years), Shakir Ullah S/O Anwar Shah – involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years), Anwar Khan S/O Muhammad Khan- involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years), Abdul Hadi S/O Abdul Qayyum- involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Ali Shan S/O Noor Muhammad – involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Daud Khan S/O Shad Khan- involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years), Umar Farooq S/O Muhammad Sabir – involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years), Babar Jamal S/O Muhammad Ajmal Khan- involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years), Muhammad Afaq Khan S/O M Ashfaq Khan – involved in Bannu Cantt incident (nine years), Daud Khan S/O Amir Zeb- involved in Chakdara Fort incident (seven years), Faheem Haider S/O Farooq Haider – involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (six years), Muhammad Hashir Khan S/O Tahir Bashir – involved in Jinnah House incident (six years), Zahid Khan S/O Muhammad Khan- involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (four years), Muhammad Ashiq Khan S/O Naseeb Khan- involved in Jinnah House incident (four years), Khuram Shahzad S/O Liaquat Ali- involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (three years), Muhammad Bilawal S/O Manzoor Hussain- involved in Jinnah House incident (two years), Said Alam S/O Maaz Ullah Khan- involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years), Laeeq Ahmed S/O Manzoor Ahmed- involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident (two years), Yasir Nawaz S/O Amir Nawaz Khan – involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years).