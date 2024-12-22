JCP extends tenure of constitutional bench for six months

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, extended the tenure of the constitutional bench for six months during its latest meeting.

The commission also approved amendments to its rules in its meeting. According to sources, minor changes were made to certain rules, including the removal of the requirement for a medical test for new additional judges. The decision to seek or not seek intelligence reports on any candidate was left to the commission’s discretion. For the appointment of high court chief justices, three names will be considered.

As per the draft, if a senior judge is not appointed as the high court chief justice, the reasons for this must be written. Moreover, five names from the high courts will now be forwarded for Supreme Court appointments.

Sources further informed that the decision to retain the constitutional bench was passed with a 7-6 majority. Justice Jamal Mandokhail proposed including all Supreme Court judges in the constitutional bench, but the majority voted to retain its existing composition. The Judicial Commission also called for nominations for additional judges under the new rules by January 3. These nominations are to be submitted through the respective high court chief justices. Previously submitted nominations for additional judges were unanimously withdrawn during the meeting.