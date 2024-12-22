DHA City Karachi, Pace Barka sign MoU

DHA City Karachi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pace Barka Properties Limited for the development of state-of-the-art residential and commercial complexes in the city’s thriving master-planned community. The agreement was formalized in a ceremony attended by Mrs. Aamna Taseer, Chairperson of First Capital Group, who also graced the occasion with her presence.

DHA City Karachi, located on the outskirts of the metropolis, is envisioned as a futuristic urban hub offering modern infrastructure, sustainable living, and high-quality amenities. The collaboration with Pace Barka Properties, a leading real estate developer, marks a significant step towards realizing the city’s potential as a dynamic and vibrant community.