Khawaja Asif demands stern action against real mastermind of May 9 riots

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif demanded stern action against the real planners and masterminds of May 9 vandalism on military installations in the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the veteran politician lamented the delay in sentencing those involved in May 9 mayhem.

“As many as 25 people have been sentenced today for May 9 riots. The delay in justice further strengthened their facilitators,” said the defence minister. According to Khawaja Asif, those people were made heroes who tarnished the sanctity of our martyrs and ghazis.

The PML-N leaders also demanded stern action for the real planners and masterminds of May 9 mayhem in order to avoid such episodes in the future.