Lord Qurban, Ishaq Dar discuss Pakistan-UK relations

Lord Qurban Hussain, a British Pakistani political leader of Kashmiri origin on Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. They discussed Pakistan-UK relations and issues pertaining to Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release. The DPM/FM appreciated Lord Hussain’s support in the UK parliament for the rights and freedom of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for their right to self-determination. The DPM/FM highlighted the Government’s initiatives for the economic growth and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.