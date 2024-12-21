27 farmers selected for subsidized agricultural machinery

Twenty-seven farmers were declared successful in obtaining subsidized agricultural machinery through a balloting ceremony held under the Punjab government’s initiative.

The event was part of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan, aimed at promoting mechanized farming across the province. According to official sources, out of 305 applications submitted at nine centers in the district, 238 were scrutinized, and 27 farmers were selected through the balloting process. Former MPA Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon, the chief guest, congratulated the successful farmers and called the initiative a revolutionary step by the Chief Minister.

Rana Ejaz highlighted that mechanized farming would reduce production costs, increase yields, and ensure the timely completion of agricultural tasks, ultimately boosting rural prosperity and stabilizing the national economy.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Rana stressed the importance of advanced equipment and skilled manpower in achieving food security amid climate change challenges. He stated, “Modern agricultural machinery and techniques are essential for increasing per-acre productivity.”

Director Agricultural Engineering, Haris Abdullah, explained that the program offers subsidies of up to 60% on 35 types of agricultural machines, with each farmer eligible for a maximum subsidy of Rs. 5 lakh.