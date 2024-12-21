Mitch Owen’s maiden T20 century topples powerhouse Perth Scorchers

A breakout BBL century from Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen powered the home side to a commanding win over powerhouse Perth Scorchers.

Just two days after being embarrassed by the Melbourne Renegades, when they posted the lowest score (74) in their history, Hurricanes downed the Scorchers by

eight wickets with four balls to spare.

Owen and West Indies star Shai Hope feasted on a star-studded bowling attack with a 101-run stand to set up their first win against Scorchers in Hobart since January 1, 2013. Scorchers took the game into the final over with Hurricanes still needing seven runs to win, but Owen secured his century with a boundary off Lance Morris to make a certainty of the result.

In 14 previous T20 games, Owen had managed a total of just 89 runs at an average of 12.71, with a highest score of 28. But the 23-year-old delivered a coming-of-age innings, bringing up his ton from 63 balls.

Owen’s knock consisted of nine boundaries and five sixes, including one shot that went out of the stadium.

Scorchers left out veteran seamer Andrew Tye, but still had an impressive bowling attack of Jhye Richardson, Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar and Cooper Connolly. Hurricanes became the sixth team batting second in seven games during this BBL to win.

Opening bowler Riley Meredith was outstanding for Hurricanes, picking up 3 for 27, as well as being involved in a key run-out of Josh Inglis.