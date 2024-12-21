Daily Times

Embiid scores 34 points helping the 76ers beat the Hornets 108-98

AP

Joel Embiid had 34 points and nine assists after missing a game because of a sinus fracture, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 on Friday night. Wearing a protective ” Phantom of the Opera ” mask, Embiid was introduced to a roaring ovation. Embiid scored 22 points in the first three quarters to lead the 76ers to their fourth win in five games. Philadelphia is still well under .500 at 9-16 but a recent hot streak has it at least within striking distance of a play-in tournament berth. Embiid has been ravaged by injuries this season and has only played in seven games, mostly due to knee soreness. Vasilije Micic led the Hornets with 20 points.

