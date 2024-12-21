Hania dresses up to the nines to kickstart wedding season

Pakistani star Hania Amir looked spectacular during a recent wedding function. Taking to her Instagram account, she, known as the dimple queen, cast a magical spell over her 17 million followers.

The ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ actor proved she is truly a fashion maven when it comes to serving absolute wedding lewks.

For the evening, the ‘Janaan’ star exuded sheer elegance in a beige saree. She paired the stunning outfit with a matching sleeveless blouse.

In the jewellery horizon, the superstar planned to amp up her style game with gold dangling earrings and a set of bangles while her kohl-filled eyes added more appeal to her outfit. During one of the clips shared, Hania was spotted effortlessly carrying a shawl to beat the winter chills.

Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour all the love on Hania’s outfit for the night.