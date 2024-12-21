Sahir Lodhi needs ‘300 engineers’ to fix Pakistan’s water and electricity crisis

Pakistan’s escalating water and electricity crises have also compelled actor and TV host Sahir Lodhi to come up with an out-of-the-box solution.

During a recent TV appearance, Lodhi expressed his frustration with the country’s dire situation and offered to assemble a team of 300 engineers to tackle the issues.

He suggested establishing a commission to oversee funds allocation and promised to eradicate the crisis within 18 months.

Lodhi criticized politicians for failing to address basic needs and government officials for enjoying excessive perks while citizens struggle.

He urged citizens to demand their rights, emphasizing that Pakistan’s well-being should be the top priority. Sahir Lodhi’s comments came at the time when enraged citizens took to the streets to protest against the water shortage in Karachi, causing massive traffic jams in various areas of the port city.

Citizens lost patience due to the severe water crisis in Karachi for more than two weeks as Jamaat-i-Islami staged protests at 15 different spots in the city over the water crisis.

The enraged protesters opened the valves of passing by water tankers on Shahra-e-Quaideen and Hasan Square, leaving the roads flooded with water and traffic jams in old Sabzi Mandi, Essa Nagri and Stadium road.

Protesters questioned that water is available to supply through tankers but not for the taps in households, vowing to not let go of water tankers.

Karachi has plunged into a water crisis since the 84-inch main pipeline on University Road was damaged on November 29, 2024. Despite multiple repairs the water supply has not been fully restored to various areas.