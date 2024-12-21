Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights Programme

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the fourth edition of Hatta Cultural Nights, an initiative designed to offer visitors to the Hatta region a variety of cultural and entertainment experiences.

The event encourages exploration of the region’s historical, natural, and cultural features, as well as its unique traditions and customs, showcasing elements that enhance Hatta’s position as a tourist destination. This initiative aligns with the Hatta Master Development Plan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at transforming Hatta into an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism locally and internationally.

Set to take place at the Hatta Heritage Village from 22 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, the event agenda features a series of heritage activities, artistic performances and entertainment showcases that highlight the culture of Hatta. Visitors can enjoy poetry evenings with local poets, as well as traditional folklore and artistic performances by specialised groups presenting Al Harbiya, Al Ayala, and Al Azi. The programme also includes live sessions featuring traditional instruments like the Rababa and Oud, interactive drum performances, bubble and balloon shows, and more.

The event offers a blend of cultural, heritage, and entertainment experiences, including classic car displays, motorbike tours, and workshops on astronomy, Arabic calligraphy, and traditional crafts such as Talli embroidery, Sadu weaving, Burqa sewing, and palm frond weaving. These workshops, led by skilled artisans, also include a dedicated space for traditional children’s games, designed to enrich their experiences and introduce them to the region’s rich heritage.

As part of Dubai Culture’s support for the Hatta Winter Festival initiative under the Dubai Destinations campaign, Hatta Cultural Nights will host a traditional market showcasing creations by local families and entrepreneurs. The market reflects their commitment to heritage while also featuring a variety of innovative products from creative talents, empowering them to present their work to the community and strengthening Dubai’s creative and cultural industries.

Mariam Dhain Al Tamimi, Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at Dubai Culture, emphasised the importance of Hatta Cultural Nights in highlighting the region’s rich history, natural beauty, and heritage landmarks, saying, “Through Hatta Cultural Nights, Dubai Culture seeks to empower the people of Hatta and its creative talents, enabling them to promote their projects while supporting their economic, cultural, and commercial activities.”