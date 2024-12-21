Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui’s wedding festivities continue with qawwali night

The pre-wedding festivities for showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and his wife-to-be Maheen Siddiqui continued with a grand qawwali night hosted by CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal and his wife Sonya Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday night, Sheheryar Munawar dropped the inside glimpses from his star-studded qawwali night, hosted by Salman Iqbal and his wife Sonya Khan, with A-list stars like Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Areeba Habib among others in attendance.

Pakistan’s music icon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with his group, serenaded the guests with his soulful music throughout the night.

“Endless gratitude to our wonderful friends @khan_sonya and @salman_ary for giving us an unforgettable qawwali night,” wrote the actor in the caption of the four-visual carousel post. “The music, the laughter, and most of all, the joy of having both family and friends together made the evening truly magical.”

“A special thank you to the legendary @officialrfakworld for filling the air with his mesmerizing qawwali, blessing us with soulful music that made this moment even more extraordinary. And to our Friend @mohsin.naveed.ranjha, your exquisite creations added the perfect touch to our celebration-your talent and artistry brought our vision to life in the most beautiful way,” he added.

For the regal look on his qawwali night, the ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ star opted for a gold kurta shalwar, paired with a matching embellished waistcoat. He added a blue velvet shawl to his dapper look, to compliment the royal blue lehenga of his wife, paired with a pastel pink dupatta. All the bespoke pieces donned by the couple at their event were designed by celebrated designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding his marriage with Siddiqui first began to swirl earlier this year, before Munawar officially confirmed in a recent interview that he would be tying the knot towards the end of December. Their pre-wedding celebrations started earlier this week with an intimate yet star-studded dholki event, hosted by his close friends, A-list actor Mahira Khan and notable filmmaker Asim Raza.