Zoe Saldana set to receive prestigious London Critics’ award

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana, best known for her role in ‘Avatar,’ is set to be honoured with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. The Hollywood star, who recently appeared in ‘Emilia Perez,’ will become the second actor to receive the award during a ceremony, scheduled for February 2 next year. The annual Derek Malcolm Award is named after critic Derek Malcolm, who passed away in August 2023. The first Derek Malcolm Award was handed to actor Colman Domingo earlier this year. Reacting to the news, Zoe Saldana expressed her admiration for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards while calling it an honour to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation. “I’m honored and thrilled to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation from the London Film Critics’ Circle, a group I greatly admire and respect. This has been a wonderful year for film with so many striking and indelible roles for women. To have had the opportunity to work in this industry for 25 years has been a privilege and to perform the role of Rita in Emilia Pérez has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” the Hollywood star said in a statement.