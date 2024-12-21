Convocation 2024 held at Rashid Latif Medical Complex

Convocation 2024 organized by Rashid Latif Medical Complex, Secretary Higher Education Department and Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Farrukh Naveed participated as the chief guest. Chairman RLK Group Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif Khan, and Director Marketing Zuleikha Khan said that they have a mission to to create an educated and healthy society in Pakistan.

The Convocation was held in the main auditorium. The ceremony began with the recitation of Holy Quran. The National Anthem was also played on the occasion. More than 500 students of Rashid Latif College of Pharmacy, Rashid Latif Institute of Allied Health Sciences and Rashid Latif College of Physical Therapy were awarded medals, degrees and certificates at the convocation. Chief Guest Dr. Farrukh Naveed, while addressing the participants, said that RLK Group is playing an exemplary role in the construction and development of the nation and their services in the field of health and education are commendable. Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif said that he is striving to establish an educated and healthy society in Pakistan. Dean Prof. Dr. Humayun Riaz, Dean Prof. Dr. Rehana Niazi, Dean Prof. Dr. Atia-ur-Rehman, Heads of Departments, faculty members, students and their parents participated in the convocation. Commemorative shields were also presented to the distinguished guests at the end of the event.