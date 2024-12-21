FC Balochistan busts IED factory in Kharan Operation

Security forces uncovered an improvised explosive device (IED) manufacturing facility during an intelligence-based operation in Kharan, Balochistan, on December 20, officials reported. It reports in media that the operation, conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, led to the discovery of a facility used for producing explosive materials. During the operation, security forces recovered a motorcycle laden with 30 kilograms of explosives. Two suspects sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with security forces. Officials seized weapons and other materials during the operation. The recovered motorcycle was allegedly intended for use in Kharan, according to security officials. Additional contraband and weapons were also confiscated during the operation. The operation was carried out based on intelligence information, focusing on the Kharan urban area. Security forces continue their efforts to maintain stability in the region.