The Black Crowes enjoy Grammy Awards love again decades after first nomination

The first time Chris and Rich Robinson were at the Grammy Awards, it was 1991. The New York Giants had won the Super Bowl, and the U.S. was in the midst of the Gulf War.

The siblings behind the band The Black Crowes had just released their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” and were nominees for best new artist. They didn’t have high hopes. Sure enough, Mariah Carey would take the crown.

“I don’t remember ever like getting too worked up about it,” singer-songwriter Chris Robinson recalls. “Of course, Mariah Carey is going to get that. Are they going to give it to these dirtbag kids from Atlanta who just came to the party really to get thrown out?”

Fast forward more than three decades and the Black Crowes have been invited back to the party, earning their second career Grammy nod this year for best rock album alongside the Rolling Stones.

“Literally just to be nominated is an amazing thing. And to be nominated next to the Rolling Stones makes it even better,” says Rich Robinson, the songwriter and guitarist.

The Black Crowes’ rollicking “Happiness Bastards” is up for best rock album against “Romance” by Fontaines DC, “Saviors” by Green Day, “TANGK” by IDLES, “Dark Matter” from Pearl Jam, “Hackney Diamonds” by the Stones and “No Name” from Jack White.

“To be in a place where it’s all clicking and it all feels right, that’s the real special feeling,” says Chris Robinson. “I think it reinforces our commitment and where we’re going.”

“Happiness Bastards” is a 10-track romping tour of rock, from the Southern boogie of “Rats and Clowns” to the stuttering stomp of “Cross Your Fingers” and the airy cool of “Wilted Rose.” There’s blues harmonica, some glam rock, ’70s harmonies and fun AC/DC-like riffs.

“It’s funky and it’s rockin’ and it’s kind of a little bit salty here and there. But ultimately, I think it’s very interesting,” says Chris Robinson. “It’s just integrated with everything that we’ve done and where we’re going.”