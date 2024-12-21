Aagha Ali wishes Hina Altaf ‘happiness’ and ‘success’

Renowned Pakistani television actor and host Aagha Ali recently opened up about his divorce from actress Hina Altaf, sharing his thoughts on marriage, separation and self-improvement.

During his appearance on a morning show, Aagha expressed his well-wishes for Hina, stating he prefers not to delve into details of their split in her absence. “I hope she finds happiness and success in her life,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the emotional toll of the divorce, Aagha revealed that the decision to part ways wasn’t easy. He emphasised the importance of taking time to heal and focus on mental well-being. “It has been over a year and a half since our divorce was finalised. Every story is different, and it was destined this way. Parting ways in a decent manner is necessary,” he stated.

Aagha explained that he chose to discuss the matter on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, making their separation public, but he avoids further discussions out of respect for his former spouse. Reflecting on his decision to marry Hina Altaf, Aagha shared how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced their hasty decision.

“When I got married, it was totally a different scenario. It was COVID; everyone was talking about the world ending soon, so that was the biggest factor in our hasty decision. Also, I thought that the person should be of my choice and my values and ethics and that’s why I took the decision early. There is no better relationship than a nikah, so we went for it,” he explained.

“For me, it was never a hard decision, as I am a boy who is okay with doing house chores. For me, only the efforts of a person in a relationship matter; the other person should express that they are there for you. I think marriages fail because people start taking their spouses for granted,” he said further.

As for the future, Aagha revealed that he’s not ready for a new relationship and is focusing on self-improvement. “I have talked about divorce in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, now many people know that we are divorced. It has been more than a year and half that we finalised our divorce. I don’t want to talk about it much because the other person is not here, she’s not a part of my life any more. Also, in my opinion, every story is different. It was destined this way. It is necessary to part ways in a decent manner.”

“I think I want to be a better person because self-learning should not end. I don’t want to be in a relationship anytime soon because I want to give time to myself. I am not ready for any relationship.”

Host Nida Yasir joked that since she’s like an elder sister to Aagha, she would help find a suitable partner when he’s ready. Known for his roles in hit dramas like Tumhare Hain, Mere Bewafa, Rukhsar and Zakham, Aagha Ali has earned admiration for his handsome looks and versatile acting skills. With a dedicated fanbase of 1.1 million Instagram followers, he continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.