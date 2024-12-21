Hans Raj Hans hails Pakistan as global leader in Sufism and culture

Renowned Indian Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans has expressed deep admiration for Pakistan, calling it unparalleled in its richness of Sufism and art.

His remarks came during a recent performance in the UK, where he engaged with journalists and social media influencers.

Videos of Hans Raj Hans praising Pakistan have since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online. The singer described Lahore as his “second home” and expressed a heartfelt wish to visit frequently, sharing meals with friends and returning home freely.

However, he lamented that borders and political tensions make this impossible.

Recalling his past visit to Pakistani Punjab, Hans Raj Hans noted the cultural similarities between the two Punjabs. “The clothing, language and even the use of similar colloquial insults reflect a shared heritage,” he remarked.

He recounted an emotional moment during a performance at the Wagah Border, where he felt torn between the two sides-one representing Lahore and the other his homeland in India.

The artist emphasized the deep spiritual and artistic connections he feels with Pakistan. “In terms of Sufism and art, no country surpasses Pakistan,” he declared, highlighting the profound influence of Pakistani Sufi traditions and artistic expressions.