Fire of Nationalism

Nationalism in Asia is a phenomenon deeply rooted in the region’s historical, cultural, and political evolution. Emerging from the throes of colonial rule, nationalism initially served as a powerful tool for liberation, unity, and self-determination. However, in the modern era, it has taken on more complex and often divisive forms, influencing domestic policies and reshaping international relations. As Asia rises to global prominence, its brand of nationalism – both constructive and destructive – poses significant implications for regional stability and the broader global order.

Asia is home to a mosaic of cultures, ethnicities, and political systems, making it uniquely susceptible to the interplay of nationalistic forces. The rise of nationalism is not an isolated phenomenon; rather, it is the culmination of several factors. Economic transformations, geopolitical rivalries, historical grievances, and cultural revivals have collectively contributed to this resurgence. Unlike the West, where nationalism is often tied to immigration or economic protectionism, Asia’s nationalism is intertwined with territorial disputes, ethnic identities, and unresolved legacies of colonialism. These elements make it both a powerful unifier and a dangerous disruptor of peace.

Economic competition has become a significant driver of modern nationalism in Asia. As economies in the region race to outpace one another, the emphasis on self-reliance and protectionism has grown. India’s “Make in India” initiative and China’s pursuit of technological self-sufficiency are prime examples of economic nationalism aimed at reducing dependence on foreign economies. While such policies are designed to bolster national industries, they often come at the cost of regional cooperation. The trade war between the United States and China has also fueled protectionist tendencies, leading to a ripple effect across Asia as nations prioritize their interests over collective growth.

Cultural nationalism, another potent force, has gained momentum as countries seek to reclaim and assert their identities. India’s Hindutva movement under the Bharatiya Janata Party reflects an effort to redefine the nation’s identity along religious lines, marginalizing minorities and challenging the secular foundations of the state. In Myanmar, ethnic nationalism has been weaponized against the Rohingya Muslim population, resulting in widespread displacement and international condemnation. China’s policy of promoting Han Chinese nationalism, particularly in regions like Xinjiang and Tibet, has exacerbated ethnic tensions and drawn criticism for human rights abuses. While cultural nationalism fosters pride and unity among majority populations, it often alienates minorities and fuels domestic unrest.

The geopolitical dimensions of nationalism in Asia are perhaps the most visible and volatile. Territorial disputes, such as those in the South China Sea, the India-China border, and the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, are emblematic of how nationalism can escalate into international confrontations. The South China Sea, a strategic maritime corridor, has become a flashpoint for nationalist rhetoric and military posturing. China’s aggressive claims, supported by artificial island-building and naval deployments, have alarmed neighbouring countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia. These nations, in turn, have invoked nationalist sentiments to rally domestic support against China’s actions, creating a cycle of tension and mistrust.

Similarly, the border clashes between India and China, such as the deadly standoff in Galwan Valley, highlight how nationalist fervour can drive nations to the brink of war. In both countries, nationalist narratives dominate public discourse, pressuring governments to adopt hardline stances.

Pakistan’s nationalism, heavily tied to its Islamic identity and its claim over Kashmir, continues to shape its relations with India. The abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government, which revoked Kashmir’s special status, was met with outrage in Pakistan, further deepening the rift between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. These territorial disputes, fueled by nationalist rhetoric, pose a significant threat to regional stability and global security.

Military nationalism is another facet of this phenomenon, as Asian nations ramp up their defence spending and modernize their armed forces. India and China lead the region in defence budgets, investing heavily in Indigenous military technologies and strategic capabilities. Japan, traditionally constrained by its pacifist constitution, has also embraced a more assertive military posture under the guise of “collective self-defence.” This militarization, driven by nationalist imperatives, has triggered an arms race in the region. The proliferation of nuclear weapons, particularly in South Asia, adds a dangerous dimension to this dynamic, increasing the risk of miscalculation and escalation.

The economic impact of rising nationalism extends beyond trade and protectionism. It has disrupted regional initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and integration. The collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the reluctance of some countries to fully commit to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) reflect the challenges of balancing national interests with collective progress. While economic nationalism may yield short-term benefits, such as protecting domestic industries, it undermines the long-term potential of regional cooperation. Asia, with its interconnected economies and shared challenges, stands to lose significantly if nationalism continues to overshadow collaborative efforts.

The human cost of nationalism, particularly in its extreme forms, is deeply troubling. In Myanmar, the persecution of the Rohingya has been justified by nationalist rhetoric that dehumanizes the minority group. In China, the mass detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang has been framed as a campaign against extremism, but it is widely viewed as a violation of human rights. In India, the rise of Hindu nationalism has led to increased violence against Muslims and other minorities, eroding the country’s social fabric. These examples highlight the dark side of nationalism, where the quest for national unity comes at the expense of justice, equality, and human dignity.

Technology has amplified the reach and impact of nationalism in Asia. Social media platforms have become powerful tools for spreading nationalist propaganda, often blurring the line between patriotism and extremism. In countries like India and China, digital platforms are used to mobilize public opinion, silence dissent, and propagate state-approved narratives. The spread of misinformation and hate speech online has further polarized societies, making it difficult to address the underlying causes of nationalism constructively. This digital dimension of nationalism adds a layer of complexity to an already volatile landscape, as it transcends borders and influences global perceptions.

The rise of nationalism in Asia cannot be viewed in isolation; it is part of a broader global trend. In the West, leaders like Donald Trump and movements like Brexit have embraced nationalist rhetoric, emphasizing sovereignty and self-interest. However, the context and consequences of nationalism in Asia are distinct. Unlike the West, where nationalism often revolves around economic and immigration issues, Asia’s nationalism is deeply intertwined with historical grievances, cultural identities, and geopolitical rivalries. This difference makes the phenomenon in Asia more multifaceted and, arguably, more dangerous.

Pakistan’s experience with nationalism reflects both its potential and its pitfalls. The country’s Islamic nationalism has served as a unifying force, but it has also isolated Pakistan from its non-Muslim neighbours and complicated its foreign relations. The rivalry with India, driven by nationalist narratives on both sides, remains a major obstacle to peace and development in the region. However, Pakistan also has the opportunity to leverage its nationalism for positive change. By fostering a sense of pride and ownership among its citizens, Pakistan can build a more cohesive society and assert its role as a leader in the Muslim world.

To address the challenges posed by rising nationalism, Asian nations must strike a delicate balance. Governments need to promote inclusive nationalism that celebrates diversity and fosters cooperation. Regional organizations like SAARC, ASEAN, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization offer platforms for dialogue and conflict resolution, but they require renewed commitment and leadership. Civil society, too, has a role to play in countering extremist narratives and advocating for justice and equality. Education and cross-cultural exchanges can help bridge divides and build mutual understanding among nations.

The fire of nationalism burns brightly in Asia, illuminating both its potential and its perils. As the region navigates this complex landscape, the challenge lies in channelling nationalist energy towards unity, progress, and collaboration. The stakes are high, not just for Asia but for the world, as the choices made today will shape the future of this dynamic continent. In a time of rising tensions and shifting alliances, the need for balanced, inclusive, and forward-looking nationalism has never been greater.

