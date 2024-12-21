High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank

Security forces have successfully carried out an operation in Tank district, killing seven terrorists, including a key member of the banned militant group ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’.

According to security sources, the operation took place on the night between December 17 and 18, following intelligence reports about the presence of militants in the area. The forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to the information.

During the operation, one of the most wanted militants, Ali Rahman alias Maulana Taha Swati, a senior leader of ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’, was also killed. Seven other militants were also neutralized in the operation.

Security sources confirmed that Ali Rahman, who was closely affiliated with the notorious ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ leader, Maulana Fazlullah, joined the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010. He was a key member of the TTP’s Shura (consultative body) and had strong ties with another militant leader, Qari Amjad alias Mufti Muzahim.

The operation also saw one of the militants taking two children hostage inside a house. To evade capture, the militant had dressed as a woman, attempting to use the children as human shields. However, the security forces managed to safely rescue the children and eliminate the terrorist.

Locals have expressed their gratitude towards the Pakistani Army for rescuing the children and praised the forces for their swift and effective response. The authorities also seized a vehicle packed with weapons and explosives, which was reportedly intended for use in a major terrorist attack.

Earlier, several top leaders of ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ have been killed in successful operations. Security sources pointed out that the frequent deaths of foreign militants on Pakistani soil highlight the growing alliance between the ‘Khawarij’ and Afghan Taliban forces. Pakistan has previously provided credible evidence of this alliance to the Afghan interim government, but no concrete action has been taken.

The collaboration between the ‘Khawarij’ and the Afghan Taliban poses a significant threat to regional and global security, the sources added.