Six convicts get life term in Dr Khalid Soomro’s murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sukkur on Friday sentenced six individuals to double life imprisonment in the murder case of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Dr Khalid Mehmood Soomro. The convicts were also handed seven-year terms for weapons charges and fined more than Rs1 million each for their crimes. Judge Abdul Rehman Qazi announced the decision in a short verdict at Sukkur Central Jail, where tight security was in place. The court had reserved its decision on December 13 following extensive proceedings involving over 450 hearings and testimony from 17 witnesses. The convicts, identified as Hanif Bhutto, Sarang Totani, Mushtaq Mehr, Darya Khan Jamali, Altaf Jamali, and Latif Jamali, were accused of killing Soomro on November 29, 2014. They have been in custody since December 2014.

Family members of the victim, who was also a former senator, including Rashid Mehmood Soomro and local JUI-F leaders, were present in court during the verdict.