Cold winds continue to sweep Karachi, temperature expected to drop to 9°C

Karachi is currently experiencing a cold wave as a high-pressure system blankets most of Pakistan, including Sindh.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s winds are expected to reach speeds of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour today, with gusts potentially exceeding 25 kilometers per hour in the outskirts.

Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfraz, confirmed that while the winds are strong, they will not cause any dust storm-like conditions.

The cold air is expected to cause the temperature to drop to single digits, with the thermometer potentially reaching as low as 9°C.

The current cold spell is expected to persist, keeping temperatures on the lower end of the scale for the coming days.

This weather system is contributing to a significant dip in temperatures across the region, making it an unusually cold period for Karachi.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the chilly weather, particularly in the evenings and early mornings when the temperatures are at their lowest.