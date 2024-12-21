Court sets January 7 for indictment of Elahi

An accountability court on Friday set January 7 for framing charges against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption reference related to Gujrat development projects

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the hearing on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), wherein Parvez Elahi did not appear.

In response to a court query, Elahi’s counsel stated that his counsel slipped in the bathroom the previous evening, injuring his back and ankle. At this, the NAB prosecutor accused Elahi of using medical excuses to avoid indictment.

The court then sought clarity on whether charges could be framed against the other accused present in the case.

To which, the prosecutor argued that separate indictments could proceed, but Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s counsel opposed the move, stating that all accused should be indicted together.